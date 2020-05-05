Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,361,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,906. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

