Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,752 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,227,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 97,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.74. The company had a trading volume of 154,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,737. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $232.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.