Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 971 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.09. 7,831,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,494,151. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.