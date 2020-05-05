Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,097. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.69.

