Bessemer Group Inc. Has $10.27 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. FIX upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

