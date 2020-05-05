Bessemer Group Inc. Has $12.28 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11,658.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

NYSE VNO opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

In other news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

