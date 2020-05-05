Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $9.24 Million in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,015,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.54% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, insider Phillip John Kardis II acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

