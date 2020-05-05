Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 83,742 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Visa worth $550,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

