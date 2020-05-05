Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,354 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56.

