Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

BYND stock traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,647,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

