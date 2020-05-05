Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,647,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

