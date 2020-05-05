Bezant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83,923.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Bezant has a market cap of $3.41 million and $83,923.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, Bezant has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.02308630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00192633 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00065035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

