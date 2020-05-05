Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €17.00 by UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.70 ($33.37).

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Shares of GBF stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €16.34 ($19.00). The company had a trading volume of 82,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.41 and a 200-day moving average of €27.20. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a 12-month high of €35.32 ($41.07). The company has a market capitalization of $658.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.