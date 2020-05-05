Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL traded up $7.08 on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 821,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.