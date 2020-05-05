Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

