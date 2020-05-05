Binance USD (BUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $88.31 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Binance USD has a market cap of $177.98 million and $88.31 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.55 or 0.03747365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00057908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 178,041,178 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

