BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,344,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,077. The company has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.15.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

