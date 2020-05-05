Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.52. 1,253,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.