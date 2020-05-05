BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s current price.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 176,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.39.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $158,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,106 shares of company stock worth $1,831,745. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.