BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.64). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTAI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,427. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $738.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

