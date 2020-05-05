BitBar (BTB) Trading Up 84.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, BitBar has traded 84.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a market cap of $170,163.52 and $241.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00041537 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,258.18 or 2.04173109 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000419 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,812 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

