Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.0362 on Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $21,708.77 and $20,468.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00309820 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00418360 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007645 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004927 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

