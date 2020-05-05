Bitcoin Planet Trading 88.1% Lower This Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00055428 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00886199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00279255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00164542 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

