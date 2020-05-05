Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00049654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $620,633.78 and approximately $34,451.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003636 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000467 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000715 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 139,774 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.