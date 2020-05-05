Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,482.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030068 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.97 or 1.00611808 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00069302 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000490 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.