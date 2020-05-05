Bitcore Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $1,148.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,974.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.27 or 0.02298570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.02720715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00521364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00672036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00080002 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00489077 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,230,893 coins and its circulating supply is 17,729,934 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Exrates, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

