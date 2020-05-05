Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $122,217.48 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 109.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003926 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,694,088 coins and its circulating supply is 8,694,084 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

