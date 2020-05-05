BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $23,382.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00667403 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

