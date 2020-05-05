Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-1.97 EPS.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.91.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,016 shares of company stock valued at $20,388,250. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.