Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%.

BSM stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 127,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,735. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

