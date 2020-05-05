BlockStamp (BST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,179.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $2,179.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000393 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000136 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,881,959 coins and its circulating supply is 26,338,993 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

