BLOCKv Trading Up 18.8% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Upbit. BLOCKv has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $628,925.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.02301161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00187376 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.