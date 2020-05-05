Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $923.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.