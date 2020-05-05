Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $11.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36,253.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071,867 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $73,480,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20,736.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,668,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,290 shares during the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,564,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $58,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

