Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BDIC stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

