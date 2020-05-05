Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 96.34% from the company’s previous close.

BSR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bluestone Resources from C$3.35 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 target price on Bluestone Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial set a C$2.65 price target on Bluestone Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of CVE BSR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.91. The company had a trading volume of 134,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bluestone Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

