BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Announces Earnings Results

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,829. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

BMCH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

