BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$3.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.17.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,666. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.30. The firm has a market cap of $859.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.57.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,000.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

