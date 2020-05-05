BMO Capital Markets Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $130.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $124.61. 59,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,731. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.97. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,157,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,137,000 after buying an additional 525,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,126,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,130,000 after purchasing an additional 359,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

