BMO Capital Markets Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$16.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,978. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.84. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$15.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

