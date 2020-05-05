BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.63 ($50.73).

EPA:BNP traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €28.21 ($32.80). The company had a trading volume of 6,416,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.96. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

