Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Shares of BA opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

