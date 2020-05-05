Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130,607 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.52. 12,875,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.