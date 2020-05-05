Boenning Scattergood Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First of Long Island in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First of Long Island’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

FLIC stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $358.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.52. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 25.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.