Bombardier (BBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Desjardins lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. AltaCorp Capital lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bombardier from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

