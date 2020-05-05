Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Bonavista Energy stock opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy will post -0.1448276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

