BonusCloud (BXC) Hits Market Cap of $622,140.13

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $622,140.13 and approximately $114.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.01 or 0.03725456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035101 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008618 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011148 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.