Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Booking by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,771.77.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,393.20. 425,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,353.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,781.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

