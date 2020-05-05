Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,750.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2,000.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,771.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $20.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,393.20. 425,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,353.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,784.11.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 50.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

