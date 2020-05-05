Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $1,720.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Cowen lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,070.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,771.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,393.20. 425,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,353.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,781.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 50.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

